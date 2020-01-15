Medical professionals who fall behind on student loan debt may no longer have to fear having their license suspended by the state of a bill passed by a Senate committee Wednesday morning becomes law.

The bill dubbed the ‘Keep our graduates working act’ would prohibit state agencies for suspending licenses based on failure to pay student debt alone.

The average Florida graduate leaves college more than $24,000 in debt.

Senate Sponsor Travis Hutson said it will ensure medical workers can keep earning a living and not fall further into financial turmoil.

“We found this to be a little draconian and we’re going to repeal that and make sure that those can continue to have a job, continue to work as they pay off those debts,” said Hutson.

The bill is now teed up for a floor vote in the Senate.