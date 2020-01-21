Hundreds of parents and special needs children rallied at the Capitol Tuesday afternoon hoping to get more money from state lawmakers for the Gardiner Scholarship.

There’s currently a backlog of 3,500 special needs kids waiting to receive the scholarship, which helps pay for them to attend private schools that can better serve their needs.

Governor Ron DeSantis cleared a backlog of 1,700 students last year, but says he and lawmakers are committed to increase funding again this year.\

“I didn’t think it was going to be quite as big, but you know we’re going to take it one step at a time because we know this is an important choice for people to be able to make,” said DeSantis.

The estimated cost to clear the backlog is $42 million.