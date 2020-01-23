Legislation blocking life, disability and long term insurers from using your DNA against you when it comes to how much you pay or even whether you get insurance coverage passed its second committee in the state Capitol Thursday.

For the second time, lobbyists for the insurers chose not to oppose the ban publicly.

Sponsor Chris Sprowls of Pinellas County said more than 26 million people didn’t know the full risk of providing their DNA to a public site.

“Many of us are vulnerable to this and most people don’t know they are vulnerable to it, and it would be wildly inappropriate for an industry that’s supposed to be about spreading rise to then try to guarantee the outcome. That not what insurance is and that’s what this bill prevents,” said Sprowls.

Because the sponsor is in line to be House Speaker after November, the industry is concentrating on modifying or killing the legislation in the Senate.