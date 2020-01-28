Nearly 200 Advanced Registered Nurses, many with Phd’s, crowded the Capitol’s fourth floor Tuesday.

They’re pushing for fewer restrictions on their scope of practice.

Florida is one of only two states that requires doctors to supervise ARNP’s.

30 other states have given them the right to practice basic medicine with supervision.

Bill sponsor and Emergency Room Physician Rep. Cary Pigman is one of the few doctors backing the change.

“I would say that when you look at what their experience is on paper, what their training is, it’s quite extensive and exhausting. And when you look at studies that compare outcomes between those two categories, Nurse Practioners, CNRA’s and physicians, out outcomes are equivalent. That doesn’t ’t mean that we don’t have more to offer each other, but on the average study, the outcomes are great,” said Pigman.

The measure is a top priority for the House Speaker, but faces tough opposition from the Florida Medical Association in the Senate.