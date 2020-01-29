A Senate appropriations committee has created the first every categorical program to fund teacher raises.

Previously, lawmakers could appropriate money intended for pay raises, but there was no guarantee it would go to teachers or others.

The new legislation will make sure the money gets to teachers.

“What we’ve done is set a number in the categorical of $500 million. And we’ve stated within the categorical, 80 percent of the funds must go toward minimum teachers salary. And the other 20 percent is flexible within the districts to use for veteran teachers or other instructional personnel. That is not enough by itself to rise all of the districts to the $47,500,” said Sen. Kelli Stargel.

$500 million would raise salaries to $46,500, a thousand less than that sought by the Governor.

It is likely to be one of the hottest debates in the final six weeks of the legislative session.