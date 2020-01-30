Welcome to

First Lady Announces Story Time at the Governor’s Mansion

January 30th, 2020 by Mike Vasilinda

First Lady Casey DeSantis dedicated a corner of the library in the Governor’s mansion, calling it the Children’s corner Thursday.

She was joined by 8-year-old Hampton Boney, who wrote a book entitled ‘The 500 Pound Tarpon’.

She said they will soon be extending invitations to the public to come and use the mansion library.

“Just as we open up the peoples’ house to tours to the general public, we also want to open up the mansion for story time. So on the website you’ll be able to go and find and schedule a time where you can come here with your children and be able to do story time at he Governor’s Mansion. So that’s a neat addition. We want to open that up to families and students all across the state,” said DeSantis.

And the 8-year-old author, who admitted he exaggerated the size of the fish he caught, said he will donate a dollar from every book sold to the Mote Marine Lab.

