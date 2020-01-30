Two Tallahassee homes are in shambles after a massive sinkhole opened up on their property.

Another homeowner near the sinkhole has been ordered by the city to vacate his home.

No one was harmed when the sinkhole opened up.

Anwar El Khouri’s home was been swallowed up by the sinkhole.

He said he first noticed the sinkhole after returning from a local mall with his brother who was visiting from out of town.

“We come back and I saw a little one like this. Look how big now, 55 feet deep. All tore everything down. My roof is gone. I spent a lot of money for the roof,” said Khouri.

Khouri said he’s staying at a local hotel for the time being, which has given his a discount rate while he figures out his next steps.

Neighbors said a small sinkhole opened up in the trailer park about six years ago, but no homes were damaged.