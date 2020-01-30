Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Richard Whately
    "A man who gives his children habits of industry provides for them better than by giving them fortune."
  • Jean Paul
    "Music is moonlight in the gloomy night of life."
  • Mahatma Gandhi
    "Peace is its own reward."
  • Jean Anouilh
    "Our entire life - consists ultimately in accepting ourselves as we are."

POWERBALL Jackpot Winner Still Hasn’t Come Forward

January 30th, 2020 by Jake Stofan

A lucky Floridian is has a golden ticket worth $396.9 million.

The Florida Lottery said a player won Wednesday night’s Powerball Jackpot.

The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven, in Bonita Springs.

The player will have to come to the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee to collet their prize, but as of Thursday afternoon the winner had not come forward.

Tallahassee District Manager of the Florida Lottery Randall Fox said each winner is a little different.

“It all depends, we see winners here the next day, we see winners wait up until the last minute, but we do want to make sure that they know to secure that ticket, sign their ticket and definitely contact the Florida Lottery,” said Fox.

The winner has 60 days to come forward in order to collect the lump sum prize of $274 million.

They have 180 days if they wish to receive payouts.

There have been 13 Jackpot winners since Powerball launched in 2009.

The Florida Lottery adds it encourages all players to play responsibly and within their means.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com