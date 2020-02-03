A House committee held a workshop Monday on legislation that would prohibit doctors from performing transgender operations on minors.

Several dozen people, including one transgender youth and two mothers were at the Capitol ahead of the meeting.

They said criminalizing the operations will result in more suicides among teens.

Asher Hogshead was born a female, but both he and his mother said he is better off as a male.

“I didn’t transition because I wanted to. I transitioned because I had to, to survive.After I came out I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” said Asher.

“This wasn’t a transition. This was a transformation. The moment, literally, literally the day that Asher came out as my son it was like the light came back on in his eyes. I had my child back,” said Asher’s mother Sally Hogshead.

The legislation would make it a felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison, for a doctor to change a an underage child’s gender.