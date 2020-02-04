Florida farm workers and labor unions were in the Capitol Tuesday advocating for heat protections for outside laborers.

The groups are backing legislation that would require employers provide drinking water, shade and annual training to employees and supervisors on heat related illness and prevention.

They note that just last week the Florida House unanimously approved similar protections for student athletes, yet their bill has not received a single hearing.

“Whereas occupational fatalities as a whole have declined about 22 percent relative to 1992 to 2000, heat related illnesses are up fully 35 percent across all industry sectors and they’re up 45 percent in the outdoor worker sector,” said FSU College of Human Sciences Professor Dr. Joe Grzywacz.

There are no specified penalties in the legislation for employers who don’t comply.

Instead, the bill directs state agencies to determine proper punishments.