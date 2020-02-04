Sexual abuse survivors will walk alongside lawmakers and elected officials over the next 42 hours to raise awareness of the 42 million survivors of childhood sexual abuse living in the U.S.

The annual walk in the Capitol is put on by Lauren’s Kids.

Senator Lauren Book is also a survivor of childhood sexual abuse herself.

One in three girls and one in five boys will be sexually abused before they’re 18, but Book said that doesn’t have to be the case.

“While the weight of this problem is staggering the solution is clear. We know that 95 percent of sexual abuse is preventable with education and awareness. And that survivors can become thrivers with guidance and support,” said Book.

Every 98 seconds someone in America falls victim to sexual violence.

Book said over the 42 hours of walking, more than 1,542 people will be victimized.