A half dozen portraits showing the anguish after parkland shooting two years ago are greeting lawmakers and visitors on the State Capitol’s fourth floor.

They include a student whose best friend died next to her and a teacher shot in the arm.

The photos are the work of Ian Witten, a photojournalist and graduate of Marjorie Stoneman Douglass.

The photos will be on display through Friday, which is the second anniversary of the shootings.