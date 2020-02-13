Welcome to

Lawmakers Want to Cut Communications Tax

February 13th, 2020 by Mike Vasilinda

When you download a movie, watch cable or satellite TV or use your cell phone, you are being taxed by state and local governments to the tune of $1.6 billion a year.

Rates vary depending on location and device, but big business in Florida and Florida TaxWatch are applauding a House effort to lover the tax by $60 million this year.

“Besides the sales tax there’s probably no tax that could be cut that would affect more people. Just about everybody pays it somewhere and most people pay it multiple times. So we think it’s long overdue,” said Kurt Wenner, VP of Research at Florida TaxWatch.

Businesses pass the tax on to consumers, but the legislation doesn’t guarantee that any tax savings by business will also go to consumers.

