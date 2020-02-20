Twelve-year-old Sophia Nelson was crossing A1A in Satellite Beach with her father and siblings just before Christmas after she pushed a button to activate flashing yellow safety lights.

A driver didn’t stop, hitting Sophia and causing brain trauma.

Sophia died Christmas day and now legislation to replace those flashing yellow lights with a constant red light has cleared the House State Affairs cCmmittee in the Capitol with her mother Jill and father Mark watching.

“So she started walking and she just put her trust in that button and she put her trust in those yellow flashing lights and she put her trust in that driver to see her and to stop in time. She was just out of my reach and when I realized the car wasn’t going to slow down, as a father you can’t help but… I was her protector and I just don’t want to ever see that happen again,” said Mark Nelson.

The legislation, called the Sophia Nelson Pedestrian Safety Act, mandates communities that don’t want to replace the flashing yellow lights with the constant red light, must remove the yellow lights because they offer a false sense of security.