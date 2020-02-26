The Florida Senate voted 40-0 to end the exclusive relationship the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence had in funneling state funding to 42 domestic violence centers Wednesday.

The action comes after revelations its CEO made $7.5 million over the last three years.

The Department of Children and Families will take over the cash distribution, and Sponsor Senator Aaron Bean said local centers should see a seamless handoff.

“There’s multiple different options. They have thought through this every way to Sunday. Every option ends with making sure that the stream of resources, the money given from the state continues to flow in the same fashion that it’s flowed, but with transparency and accountability. But the folks that are providing the domestic violence help and work are going to continue to receive it,” said Bean.

The Governor is expected to quickly sign the legislation, which becomes effective with his signature.