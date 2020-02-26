Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

Senate Votes to Strip Disgraced Domestic Violence Coalition of Funding Role

February 26th, 2020 by Mike Vasilinda

The Florida Senate voted 40-0 to end the exclusive relationship the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence had in funneling state funding to 42 domestic violence centers Wednesday.

The action comes after revelations its CEO made $7.5 million over the last three years.

The Department of Children and Families will take over the cash distribution, and Sponsor Senator Aaron Bean said local centers should see a seamless handoff.

“There’s multiple different options. They have thought through this every way to Sunday. Every option ends with making sure that the stream of resources, the money given from the state continues to flow in the same fashion that it’s flowed, but with transparency and accountability. But the folks that are providing the domestic violence help and work are going to continue to receive it,” said Bean.

The Governor is expected to quickly sign the legislation, which becomes effective with his signature.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com