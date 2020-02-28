Former State Representative Charles Van Zant and his wife collectively donated nearly $120,000 of leftover campaign funds to the church they own and operate.

But new legislation would prohibit similar cases going forward.

Politicians would barred from donating left over campaign funds to non-profits they receive a paycheck.

“We know about nonprofits and the abuses that take place in them so it just didn’t make any sense to even allow that. To say that I could have $100,000 leftover money and I give it to a small little nonprofit that I benefit financially from,” said Senate sponsor Kieth Perry.

The bill is ready to be taken up on the Senate Floor and has already cleared the House.