First Responder Confidentiality Bill Approved by Final Senate Committee

March 2nd, 2020 by Jake Stofan

To combat suicide and mental health issues lawmakers want first responders, including 9-11 operators to be able to confide work related stresses confidentially with their peers.

Legislation that would protect those conversations passed its final Senate committee Monday, but with some opposition.

Some lawmakers expressed concerns that putting a blanket of confidentiality on the peer to peer conversations could be abused in situations of alleged misconduct, allowing first responder to be shielded from testifying.

“I understand if we were to have some prevision where a peer was designated by the department as someone somebody could go talk to about this and have a conversation about that, but the ability to designate after the fact seems to me to create a huge problem,” said Senator Jeff Brandes.

Th bill is now ready for votes on both chamber floors, though Senate sponsor Keith Perry said more work may need to be done on the bill before final passage.

