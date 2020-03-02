Welcome to

Mandatory Moments of Silence Headed to Senate Floor

March 2nd, 2020 by Jake Stofan

All public school students would be required to participate in a one to two minute moment of silence at the start of each school day if a bill passed by its final Senate committee Monday becomes law.

The bill was opposed by groups like the ACLU, the National Organization for Women and atheists who argued the bill would isolate students who don’t follow a religion or belong to a different religion than the majority of their peers.

Bill sponsor Dennis Baxley countered that while the bill doesn’t prohibit students from praying during the moment of silence, it also doesn’t prohibit them from using the time in any other way either.

“Sometimes I think we need to start meetings with that here, but I do think it’s a good idea. I think it can set a different tone and without crossing the line with advocating what people do during that moment of silence. That would be between them and their parents,” said Senator Baxley.

Under the bill teachers would not be allowed to direct students how to use the moment of silence and would require them to speak with students parents so the parents could help their child decide how to best use the time.

