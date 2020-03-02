People who were adopted as a child would have one less hurdle to jump to obtain a copy of their original birth certificate under a bill passed through its final Senate committee Monday.

Currently adoptees need permission from their birth parents and their adoptive parents, but the bill would only require the authorization of the birth parent.

Senator Gary Farmer, who has adopted a child, worried it could deter some people from adopting.

“There’s an understanding that the identities are going to be preserved only if all parties agree to the disclosure and I understand that there are some medical issues that cause some people some concerns, but I know that for my family it was something that caused a lot of fear and a lot of trepidation,” said Farmer.

The bill is now ready to be heard on both chamber floors.