Grassroots Organization Hope to Defeat Proposed Citizen Initiative Restrictions

March 3rd, 2020 by Jake Stofan

The Florida House is pushing forward with legislation that would make it harder to amend the state constitution through the citizen initiative process.

Members of grassroots organizations held a press conference Tuesday urging lawmakers to reject the proposal that would raise the cost of counting petitions and dramatically increase the signature threshold for the state Supreme Court to review proposed amendments.

“We are taking this precious right, this precious governing document, we’re taking it away from the people and we’re making the right of people to change their constitution history,” said Jodi James with the Florida Cannabis Action Network.

The bill was temporarily postponed in its final Senate committee Monday, but opponents fear it could return.

Last year a similar legislation was amended onto a bill on the Senate floor in the final hours of session.

