The Capitol courtyard looked like an occupied country Tuesday, with military equipment on display for lawmakers during the annual National Guard Day.

More than 11,000 Floridians serve in the National Guard, and the Governor saluted them while promising to continue to make Florida the most veteran friendly state in the nation.

“More military families calling Florida home is a great thing for all involved. We obviously want to make a great state for them because they served our country, but they also contribute a lot to our state, so we obviously want to attract veterans,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Governor is asking lawmakers for $8 million to help veterans with down payments for homes and low interest loans.