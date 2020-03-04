Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Ambrose Bierce
    "When you doubt, abstain."
  • Paul Tournier
    "The more refined and subtle our minds, the more vulnerable they are."
  • Jean-Paul Sartre
    "Everything has been figured out, except how to live."
  • Horace Walpole
    "The whole secret of life is to be interested in one thing profoundly and in a thousand things well."

State Files Suit Against Disgraced Domestic Violence Organization

March 4th, 2020 by Mike Vasilinda

The State of Florida filed suit against the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence and its former CEO Tiffany Carr Wednesday.

Carr received millions while shelters and victims suffered funding shortages.

The suit alleges breach of contract, breach of the implied duty of good faith and duty, and breach of fiduciary duty.

Carr is facing allegations of fraud.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said the suit seeks to freeze the assets of the coalition and preserve evidence.

“I am disgusted at the mismanagement and the greedy misuse of public funds that were meant to assists victims of domestic violence across the state of Florida. The damage caused by Miss Carr and the leaders of the coalition will certainly take time to repair,” said Moody.

Criminal charges remain possible.

Last week, state lawmakers changed the law that named the coalition as the only funding conduit between the state and 42 local shelters.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com