There is one new presumed Covid-19 case in the Florida Panhandle.

The state has already monitored 948 people for Covid-19.

248 remain under observation.

“So these are people who may have been in some other part of China, but they come. Fourteen days. Temperature checks. Seeing if they develop symptoms,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The newest presumed case is a man in his 70’s in Santa Rosa County.

“He had been doing international travel. He’s not in shape to fully answer all the questions, so there is an investigation ongoing,” said DeSantis.

Five others who traveled from China are under quarantine in Washington state.

“They tested positive. Now they’re not going to be released from quarantine until they test negative, so we don’t anticipate that having any impact on the people living in Florida,” said DeSantis.

With Spring Break gearing up over the next month, the Governor was quick to point out the risk in Florida remains low.

As of mid-day Thursday, the Department of Health said 31 coronavirus tests have come back negative in Florida Another 69 remained outstanding.

About 135,000 N-95 masks have been stockpiled by the Department of Health, and the Governor is urging residents not to go online to buy the masks because they may be needed for professions.

“For just the average person going to Amazon, buying a mask. That is not what you need to be doing,” said DeSantis.

State labs in Tampa Miami and Jacksonville are now able to test for Covid19.

The Governor said at least 10,000 test kits have been promised, but not yet delivered.

He also praised federal officials for quickly imposing travel restrictions from impacted countries, saying it has helped keep the spread here low.