In 2017 the Florida Legislature formally apologized to the former students of the Dozier School for Boys, a now shuttered state reform school where allegations of abuse were rampant.

The Florida House recognized a group of the former students known as the White House Boys Thursday.

Rep. Tracie Davis used the opportunity to urge lawmakers to consider financial reparations in the future.

“I want this chamber to see in real life the attendees of a school that we were in charge of and what these men and their families went through. I will continue to run this bill and with the help of my colleagues I know at some point within the next year we will be able to provide some type of relief,” said Davis.

Remains of 40 boys survivors suspect died of abuse were found on the school grounds in 2013.