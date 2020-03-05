Welcome to

Lawmakers Look to Raise Environmental Fines

March 5th, 2020 by Jake Stofan

Local governments that illegally dump sewage would face higher fines under a bill ready for a final vote in the House.

House sponsor Rep. Randy Fine said the current fines the Department of Environmental protection can issue have proved to be ineffective.

“What we’re trying to do is change the thought process where this simply becomes a cost of doing business, which is how it’s looked at today. I’ll just leak some more sewage, I’ll pay a small fine, it’s a cost of doing business. We want them to think about it differently and do the right thing up front,” said Fine.

Any money collected through the fines would go to general revenue, but the bill sponsor hopes the fines will act as a deterrent to prevent the dumping from happening in the first place.

