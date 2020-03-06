Both the Florida House and Senate are prepared to take a final vote on a bill that would permit college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

The policy change wouldn’t take effect until 2021.

Senate Sponsor Debbie Mayfield said that’s to give the NCAA time to adopt its own rules around the issue.

“My goal is that we’re very similar and I’ve been working with Senator Rubio’s office as well to ensure that we’re similar in the nature of what we’re trying to do, which is really just allowing them to market themselves,” said Mayfield.

Governor Ron DeSantis supports the bill and is expected to sign it into law when it makes it to his desk.