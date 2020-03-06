14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff was one of the first killed during the Parkland shooting, but legislation carrying her name passed by the Senate Friday hopes to make schools safer going forward.

The bill would require schools to have panic alarms, allowing them to quickly contact police in the event of a dangerous situation.

Alyssa’s mother, Lori Alhadeff said she believes the proposed panic alarms could have saved lives during the Parkland shooting.

“If a threat is in the cafeteria and someone is on the football field the teacher will know to take their class away from the school. So Alyssa’s Law will save lives and if we had Alyssa’s Law on February 14th I do believe that kids, especially on the 3rd floor, could have possibly survived because they would have known how to respond more effectively,” said Alhadeff.

The bill still needs to clear the House, which is expected next week.