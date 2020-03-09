The Florida House suspended its session and five members are being tested for COVID-19 after an attendee of two Washington DC conferences tested positive for the virus.

The House chamber was emptied Monday afternoon and desks of the members were disinfected.

House communications Director Fred Piccolo says the risk of them testing positive is low.

“Members have chosen to self-isolate out of an abundance of caution. They are feeling fine, they have no symptoms. They haven’t exhibited symptoms for ten days and we feel like they’re just doing this out of an abundance of caution. They should be just fine,” said Piccolo.

Representative and Doctor Cary Pigman attended to the potentially infected members, but risk was determined to be very low and the members were allowed to return to the chamber within an hour.