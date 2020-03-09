By a 22-18 vote, the Florida Senate approved its version of E-Verify Monday, setting up negotiations with the House over what sort of verification and audits the state can conduct.

Sponsor Tom Lee said he is hopeful the two can workout how employers feet are held to the fire if they don’t follow the law.

“The Department of Economic Opportunities authority under this bill to conduct random audits is limited only to companies that do not register for E-Verify. Doesn’t require they use E-Verify, but if they register, they are immunized from those random audits. The House bill includes law enforcement and they may well be a better enforcement mechanism,” said Lee.

Lee expects a compromise.