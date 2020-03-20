Hand sanitizer can be hard to come by these days as Coronavirus fears have lead to some stockpiling supplies and emptying shelves, but a pharmacist in the state’s capital is doing what he can to help.

Third generation pharmacist Kal Patel runs WellPack Pharmacy.

Like many other businesses, hand sanitizer has become an increasingly popular request.

“But they pretty much got sold out as soon as we were having them from the manufacturers,” said Patel.

But Patel had another solution… Make his own.

The idea was inspired by his father, who did the same during the swine flu pandemic in India.

“One thing I’m a firm believer of, what you are is what you see and what you have experienced within your family members or within your surroundings,” said Patel. “Who you are with that defines you.”

Patel estimates each bottle costs about $10 to make as the price of supplies has increased due to the pandemic, but his father had a request.

“The first thing he emphasized was not to charge. This is something you want to give out because that’s an opportunity where you can show the community how much you care,” said Patel.

Patel is even offering to deliver the sanitizer to peoples’ doors, so they can keep social distancing.

1,000 bottles is the goal, but he hopes his example will inspire others to lend a helping hand as well.

“And not just the hand sanitizer, but any such things that are needed for this virus,” said Patel.

Patel’s Monday deliveries are already booked up, but he’s still taking orders for deliveries later in the week.

And as those like Patel are looking to help in this crisis, others are attempting to profit.

The Florida Attorney General urges you to report inflated prices to the statewide price gouging hotline at 1-866- 966-7226.