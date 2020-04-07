Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Mother Teresa
    "If you can't feed a hundred people, then feed just one."
  • Amelia Earhart
    "The most effective way to do it, is to do it."
  • Andy Warhol
    "They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself."
  • Nathaniel Hawthorne
    "A pure hand needs no glove to cover it."

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit to Close Beaches

April 7th, 2020 by Jake Stofan

A circuit Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a Florida attorney that aimed to force the Governor to issue as statewide beach closure.

In the telephonic hearing the Governor’s attorney Nicholas Primrose argued the judge did not have the authority to order the Governor to close the beaches because the Governor’s emergency powers are discretionary.

“The plaintiff in his amended complaint is requesting that this court substitute its judgement for what would be the appropriate policy decision for that of the Governor, which is the textbook definition of the violation of separation of powers,” said Primrose.

The judge agreed, but left open the possibility for the issue to be considered by an appellate court.

The attorney suing the Governor said he intends to follow through with the case despite the ruling.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com