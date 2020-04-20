Welcome to

10th Anniversary of BP Oil Spill Reignites Call for Green Energy

April 20th, 2020 by Mike Vasilinda

Monday was the tenth anniversary of the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

The months long flow of oil into the Gulf devastated tourism from one end of the Gulf coast to the other.

Kim Ross of Rethink Energy said there is still a chance of major oil spills and that now as the state faces another crisis, green energy should be part of any restarting of the economy.

“And I encourage people to take action to really let their elected leaders know that we need to shift to renewable energy. As we start thinking about restarting the economy, that’s a perfect time to really start that shift. If we’ve got to restart, let’s put some emphasis on green jobs, let’s put some emphasis on solar and renewable energy as we start back up,” said Ross.

Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Ross says citizens should urge their political leaders to move the state to more green energy.

