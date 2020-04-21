Following the Governor’s release of the names of nursing homes and assisted living facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases, groups representing the facilities are pointing out errors.

The move to release the names came as pressure mounted from the media and groups like AARP for access to the data.

“It will actually be a double security because all of these facilities are required to notify the families and required to notify the other residents and staff,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Jeff Johnson with AARP believes it was a step in the right direction.

“Giving them some peace of mind about what’s going on in the facility where their loved one is,” said Johnson.

But Kristen Knapp with the Florida Health Care Association told us they’re already seeing unintended consequences.

She gave us an example from a facility in the Panhandle with confirmed cases.

“Now the local daycare won’t care for the children of those staff,” said Knapp.

The state’s list includes more than 300 facilities, and it didn’t take long for groups to start finding errors.

“We saw about 20 that were on the list,” said Kanpp.

Knapp said the discrepancies have resulted in unwarranted criticism of numerous facilities.

“That causes anxiety for the family members who may feel like they were not properly informed. It causes anxiety for staff who are wondering why they didn’t know when in fact that information isn’t correct,” said Kanpp.

While nursing home and ALF groups are working to identify facilities incorrectly added to the list, there have also been some media reports of facilities with confirmed cases that have been excluded from the list.

Since the list was first released this past weekend some of the errors have been corrected, but facilities say it’s an ongoing process.

Johnson agrees there’s room for improvement.

“Either with the state adding additional information in its reporting or the facilities being more proactive and transparent,” said Johnson.

There are about 3,500 nursing homes and ALFs in the state, so as of now the vast majority remain coronavirus free.

You can find the most up to date list of facilities here.