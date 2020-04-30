Welcome to

Department of Health Says It’s Not Hiding Death Count

April 30th, 2020 by Mike Vasilinda

The State Department of Health is disputing a published report that claims it intervened to keep a tally of coronavirus deaths kept by Florida’s 22 medical examiners from being released publicly.

Deputy Secretary for Health Shamarial Roberson said all Coronavirus deaths are required by law to be reported.

She explained some confusion might have arisen because deaths are reported in the county of residence, not where someone may have died.

“And that death is reported by county. Any death outside of a county, for example, a medical examiner reports the death for a resident in Jacksonville and that medical examiner district is in a different district, the death will be reported to the person’s actual residence. That’s the process,” said Roberson.

On Wednesday, the Governor told reporters that if can often take days for a death to be fully reported, especially when the death was not in the county of residence.

