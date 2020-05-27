While Floridians’ minds have primarily on the COVID-19 pandemic, another threat is looming just around the corner with the official start of hurricane season coming this Monday.

However, starting Friday many preparedness items will be tax free including tarps, batteries, flash lights and even generators up to $750.

Scott Shalley with the Florida Retail Federation said the seven day sales tax holiday is the perfect time to get ready for a storm and to help out local retailers.

“Well I think it’s a great reminder to people that hurricane season actually is here. We’ve already got our second named storm today, so I think it’s important. We’ve been a little distracted obviously with the COVID crisis and people need to get out and get prepared. So this provides a great opportunity to do that,” said Shalley.

The sales tax holiday runs through June 4th.