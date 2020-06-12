Welcome to

No Charges for Driver Who Ran into Crowd During Tallahassee Protest

June 12th, 2020 by Mike Vasilinda

During a Tallahassee protest two weeks ago, the driver of a red pickup truck inadvertently drove into the middle of a protest march.

Witnesses say and video confirms he was accused of being with the KKK and that the passenger was punched in the face.

The Georgia man was taken into custody and questioned.

Now the State Attorney has announced no charges will be filed.
“It’s actually necessity that allowed him to drive through other innocent bystanders who were in front of the car. And basically, the common way to say it is that people are allowed to run away. So, if you are in a situation that scares you and you turn and your are honestly and for good reason scared, you knock somebody down as you run away, you are not criminally responsible for that. The law has some common sense to it,” said State Attorney of Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit Jack Campbell.

Two people received minor injuries.

The State Attorney also praised officers who protected the driver and passengers from the angry crowd, saying they prevented what could have been life threatening injuries.

