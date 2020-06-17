About three dozen cars of protestors participated in a caravan to the State Capitol Wednesday morning.

The event, organized by the Florida AFL-CIO was intended to encourage politicians to implement policies aimed at furthering economic and racial justice.

Their list of demands include added safety for those working through the pandemic, paycheck and pension protections, continued funding for schools and the postal service and an expansion of health insurance for workers.

“And finally the fifth one is we are calling for a reinvestment in our infrastructure. We are in the midst of a pretty dramatic unemployment crisis. Rebuilding our infrastructure will provide good jobs as well as helping preserve our economic lifeblood and get the country moving again,” said Michael Newberger with the Florida AFL-CIO.

On a national level the group hopes to see the passage of the HEROES Act, which is the latest stimulus package passed by the US House.

It’s still awaiting approval in the Senate.