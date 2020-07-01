In a virtual press conference Wednesday, Florida Democrats said two South Florida hospitals have stopped accepting patients for elective procedures as the number of coronavirus hospitalizations have increased.

They’re calling on the Governor to ensure access to free testing for all Floridians and say it’s time for the Governor to issue a statewide mask mandate.

“It’s become a political statement rather than a necessary health precaution as it should be. We wear masks to protect others. You wear a mask to protect me, I wear a mask to protect you. This needs to be about ‘we’ not ‘me’ and this is not a political statement, this is about the health of Floridians,” said State Senator Gary Farmer.

The Governor has so far come out in opposition of a mandatory face mask order, but multiple counties have taken it upon themselves to issue their own local ordinances.