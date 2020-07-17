The state’s command post for dealing with the COVID crisis, hurricanes, and other emergencies has been temporarily shut down for cleaning after a bi-weekly test of staff showed positive results.

Director Jared Moskowitz said all operations are either being handled in the adjacent office building or virtually.

“In the last three tests, which would be a Monday, a Thursday, and then a Monday, we had 12 people test positive over that week and a half period. Actually, we retested those folks again, and five of them popped negative, but in an abundance of caution, we decided that to just close the floor of the EOC for a few days and to do a deep cleaning,” said Moskowitz.

The center is at its highest elevation, operating twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

It is expected to reopen Monday.