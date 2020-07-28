Welcome to

Department of Ag Warns of Suspicious Seeds

July 28th, 2020 by Mike Vasilinda

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is asking Floridians who receive unsolicited packets of seeds, which are believed to originate from China not to plant them and not dispose of them.

Since the weekend, 600 people have contacted the Department.

Guidance issued Tuesday afternoon asks people to put the seeds and any packaging into a plastic bag, and then contact the Department to have them picked up.

Christina Chitty is the Division of Plant Industries Director of Public Information.

“At this point, our main concern is that the seeds could be invasive, or carry disease, or that there could be invasive pests in the packaging, since at this point we are not sure if these seeds were certified or if they were sent legally,” said Chitty.

If you have received the seeds, you are asked to call the FL Department of Agriculture at 1-888-397-1517.

