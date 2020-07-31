Ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ landfall, Florida’s Attorney General has expanded the Price Gouging hotline, which has been activated for the pandemic since March, to include hurricane related items as well.

Hand sanitizer, PPE and cleaning supplies were protected under the original order, but now gas, food and water will be included too.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said her office has screened thousands of complaints from the pandemic and recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars.

While the additional items will be an added strain, she said her office is up to the task.

“That is unique, but what is not unique is how the Florida Attorney General’s Office will respond and take those complaints. We stand ready. We’re pulling resources from other divisions to ensure we have enough people on the ground to respond in real time and to build cases based on the information we get,” said Moody.

You can report price gouging by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM or by reporting it on the NO SCAM app.