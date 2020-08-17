In Tuesday’s primary several incumbent Democrats are under attack from those in their own caucus, and a feud between the outgoing Republican Speaker of the House and the man slated to lead the chamber in 2024 has already cost a million dollars.

Both point to fractures within inner party workings.

Representative Danny Perez is set to become Speaker of the Florida House in 2024, but only if he survives the $660,000 mail and tv onslaught against him in Tuesday’s primary.

What’s unusual is the thousands being used against Perez have come from outgoing House Speaker Jose Oliva.

On its face, the feud is over Perez’s trip to Cuba to shoot engagement photos, but political scientist Susan MacManus thinks there’s more.

“Republicans have a split between the really, really, really Trump supporters, and the sort of lukewarm Trump supporters,” said MacManus.

Perez is fighting back with his own half million dollar war chest.

In an exclusive phone interview he also said the opposition is about more than just the Cuba trip, but doesn’t know what.

He told us he expects to win Tuesday and become Speaker in 2024.

On the Democrat side, rising star Anna Eskamani is actively opposing three incumbent Democrats over their votes limiting abortion and promoting school choice.

“These Democrats don’t align with any major elements of our party structure. They really do stand with the Republican caucus. If they want to run as Republicans, I think they should,” said Eskamani.

This year there are a record number of inter-party challenges.

MacManus believes it is a sign of the times.

“Each party has a deep schism at the moment,” said MacManus.

An increasing number of voters aren’t choosing either party, and MacManus said inner-party squabbles will on push more not to choose a side.

House Speaker Jose Oliva did not respond to our requests for an interview.