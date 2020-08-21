Welcome to

Jeff Vasilinda becomes the Vasilinda Family's first published author!

Protestors Call for Online Only Learning at DOE

August 21st, 2020 by Mike Vasilinda

Just hours before a hearing on whether classrooms reopen began, a group of protestors gathered in front of the State Department of Education.

17-year-old Naddelena Kaji lost both her grandparents this spring from COVID.

Now she is afraid her friends will die if in class learning resumes.

“More innocent people will die. When we open schools, we create a super spreading event six hours a day, five days a week and there will undoubtedly be an outbreak. So our financially prosperous families can choose to return because they want to play sports, or they miss their friends,” said Kaji.

Lawyers arguing for and against classrooms opening made their final arguments in the hearing Friday afternoon.

A judge has promised a decision early next week.

