After law school graduates protested in front of the State Supreme Court last week due to continuing Bar Examination delays, the court has issued an order that will allow them to work in their field.

The order will create a temporary program that will allow some grads to work under the supervision of a practicing attorney while they wait to take the exam.

Chief Justice Charles Canady issued an apology to grads after the exam was delayed last week.

“The three month delay in licensure is a serious matter: disruption in life that takes a financial toll and an emotional toll. And we know that for some applicants, such a delay will cause severe hardship. We are seeking to mitigate the impact of this delay through the supervised practice program that we are instituting, but we are keenly aware that this program is a stop-gap measure that will provide limited relief to a limited number of applicants,” said Canady.

The exam is now scheduled for October, but no official date has been set.

The supervised practice program must be in place by the end of August.