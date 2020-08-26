The lone Black Republican in the running to represent Florida in the US House Representatives was in the state’s capital city Wednesday afternoon, advocating re-election of President Donald Trump to black voters.

Byron Donalds, who currently serves in the Florida House, highlighted Trump’s signing of the First Step Act criminal justice reforms.

He also criticized Joe Biden’s support for the 1994 Crime Bill, which disproportionately impacted African Americans.

Donalds also took issue with comments Biden has made in a recent interviews, in which he suggested black voters are a political monolith.

“In my family there’s a rainbow, if you will, on the spectrum from being quite liberal to quite conservative. I mean obviously I’m on the quite conservative side. That being said, we all have our own independent thoughts and I think what Joe Biden tried to do was to put all black people into a box, and that’s just not indicative of the community. What he said was wrong, it was stupid and we are going to hold him accountable for that in this election,” said Donalds.