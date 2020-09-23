Welcome to

September 23rd, 2020 by Mike Vasilinda

With voting registration closing in two weeks, CFO Jimmy Patronis is questioning the millions flowing into Florida to help felons pay their fines and fees.

At least $20 million has been raised, much of it by billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

Patronis and others are concerned that the money will be used to help likely Democratic voters.

“We’re going to go ahead and submit a formal inquiry and get an opinion from the elections commission to ensure that these dollars, if they are coming in, I just don’t look like some type of way of buying votes,” said Patronis.

The Florida Elections Commission usually only acts after the fact and only on a complaint from someone with firsthand knowledge of a violation.

On Wednesday afternoon, Patronis asked the commission to formally investigate whether former New York Mayor, and Presidential Candidate, Michael Bloomberg is trying to illegally influence the outcome of Florida’s election.

