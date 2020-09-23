For months, Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder has been touring the state dressed as the Grim reaper to oppose what he considers the unsafe reopening of schools and businesses.

Wednesday, he was at the Governor’s Mansion with three baby goats (kid) to continue the protest, this time suggesting the concept of herd immunity isn’t science.

“There are studies that show that people can get re-infected. So, but the percentage, the number of people you would have to get reinfected to reach herd immunity is at least seventy percent. And that would be millions of people. In Florida we have the largest population individuals who are susceptible, and it is especially devastating,” said Uhlfelder.

A handful of opponents carrying Trump Signs protested nearby.

They oppose Uhlfelder efforts to shut down the economy.

“Right now we’re here to support business owners who are making a living and need to continue making a living and not give into the fear of the liberal left,” said Leon County GOP Chair Evan Power.