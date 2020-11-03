The Secretary of State says all 6,000 precincts opened on time across Florida Tuesday morning.

Technology issues were reported in two counties, and security was tight in the Capitol and elsewhere.

As polls opened, the 43 degree temperature was the coolest of the fall so far in North Florida.

“I wanted to get it over with and done before I head off to work,” said Leon County voter Emily Lockard.

Inside, it took the first voter seven minutes to cast the first ballot.

“I just felt like I don’t want to worry about signatures not matching if I dropped it in the mailbox. I just wanted to know my vote was going to count and not have to worry about it,” said Leon County voter Daniel Voyer.

“I always vote on election day,” said Leon County Voter Mary Rose Stone.

As of of 11 AM, 1.2 million mail ballots were still outstanding.

Thousands were being turned in at drop boxes across the state.

Security at the state elections office was beefed up and the Secretary of State acknowledged the National Guard was on alert.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Florida national guard is activating a number of soldiers who will be available to assist the state, standing by to assist local law enforcement and their communities as needed,” said Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee.

One lawsuit was filed by and incumbent Hillsborough County judge who was eliminated in the primary.

Elections experts told us more suits will come.

How many depends on how close the results.

“Both sides are going to be looking very closely at either finding votes, or un-finding votes. And that’s really what causes the litigation,” said attorney Lori Killinger.

There have been complaints of long lines in some counties, prompting some to call it voter intimidation, but the law says voters still in line when the polls close will be allowed to vote.

Under state law, all elections lawsuits must be filed in the state’s capital.

In anticipation, the chief judge there has added three judges to the civil bench, just in case there is a flood of suits.