Despite record numbers of mail ballots and early voting Florida’s Secretary of State said the state saw medium to high turnout on Election Day.

She said the election went smoothly here, but there were isolated issues.

The Trump campaign was hoping to see a red wave of in person voting on Election Day and with the state seeing medium to high turnout despite the fact nine million voters had already cast their ballot it appears that’s come to fruition.

“We got up to over 200,000 plus net voters that were Republican. So to do that we had to have great turnout today,” said Evan Power, Chairman of Chairs for the Republican Party of Florida.

By 9:30 PM pollster Steve Vancore called Florida for Trump.

“The outstanding ballots that are still being sent into the system are leaning slightly Republican,” said Vancore.

Florida’s Secretary of State Laurel Lee reported the state’s election systems were not compromised by cyberattacks and called the election a success.

“And what we have seen today is an example of incredible teamwork between Florida’s voters, our poll workers and our Supervisors of Elections,” said Lee.

But voting wasn’t easy for everyone.

Broward County voter Trey Jenkins said when his ID was scanned at his precinct, he was told he had already voted.

“I was like, well I haven’t submitted a mail ballot. I didn’t get a mail in ballot,” said Jenkins.

He said after waiting about an hour for the issue to be sorted out, he was told a computer error was at fault and he was allowed to cast a ballot.

“I think it’s really important to vote. It’s one of the few freedoms that we get in the United States that’s really important to me, so that’s why I decided to stick it out,” said Jenkins.

Overall the Secretary of State said her office fielded 1,600 calls for voter assistance throughout the day, but she said like in Jenkins’ case, elections supervisors were able to sort out the issues to allow every eligible voter to cast a ballot.

Lee also noted voters were well mannered and respectful at the polls, she encouraged civility no matter the final results.