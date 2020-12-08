Data Scientist Speaks OutDecember 8th, 2020 by Mike Vasilinda
The home of a data scientist fired by the state for insubordination earlier this year was raided Monday by the Florida Department ofLaw Enforcement.
Jones told us she had a rough night after the search.
“Well, I didn’t get much sleep last night, obviously. But I’m going to get a new computer and get back to work,” said Jones.
Jones was fired for insubordination from her job managing Florida’s Covid dashboard.
The affidavit for the search warrant says agents were looking for computer equipment that may have hacked the Department of Health email system on November 10th.
Jones denies sending the message
“I didn’t even know there was a message sent. I didn’t even know what it said until yesterday,” said Jones.
Jones told us that every time someone knocks on her door since the search, her kids get jumpy.
In a release, the Department of Law Enforcement refutes Jones’ claim that agents pointed a gun at her children.
“I was ready to be arrested. I put my hands up, I was ready to go. I did not expect they would point guns at my kids,” said Jones.
And she believes the state is trying to learn the names of insiders who have been talking to her.
“I promised them that nobody would find out that they were talking. I promised them confidence and I failed,” said Jones.
As of 2 pm Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe account to pay for legal fees has raised $153,000 in a little over 14 hours.
Posted in State News | No Comments »